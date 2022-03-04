Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Tacoma

178,115 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Tacoma

2008 Toyota Tacoma

DoubleCab V6 Auto/ ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Tacoma

DoubleCab V6 Auto/ ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 8499041
  2. 8499041
  3. 8499041
  4. 8499041
  5. 8499041
  6. 8499041
  7. 8499041
  8. 8499041
  9. 8499041
  10. 8499041
  11. 8499041
  12. 8499041
  13. 8499041
  14. 8499041
  15. 8499041
  16. 8499041
Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

178,115KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8499041
  • Stock #: NM0388
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N08Z480726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0388
  • Mileage 178,115 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 BLUE ON GREY TOYOTA TACOMA DOUBLECAB V6 AUTO | FOUR WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
All Wheel Drive
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 117,390 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Sequoia ...
 133,567 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory