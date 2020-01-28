Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Clean Accident History Report Available, 18 Inch wheels, Convertible soft top, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, CD player, Memory seat.







AUDI FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:







NAVIGATION



S-LINE PACKAGE



HEATED LEATHER SEATS



SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE



MEMORY SEATS



BLUETOOTH AUDIO











Recent Arrival! Red 2009 Audi A4 2.0 T AWD CABRIOLET S-LINE NAVI







Reviews:



* Fuel mileage, good performance, an upscale cabin and ride quality, all-season traction, and all-weather confidence are all typically reported by A4 owners. Nimble handling, minimal worry about getting stuck in the snow, and a strong sense of value in spending a premium over a more mainstream sedan round out the owner praise. Excellent performance from the xenon headlamps is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca











Awards:



* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Luxury Car (over $50,000)

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Navigation System

Leatherette Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

