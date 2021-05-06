Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

Leather, Sunroof, Power Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

Leather, Sunroof, Power Tailgate

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7064818
  • Stock #: 1DD490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Boat / PWC
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1DD490
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived...

Introducing our 2009 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT 4X4 showcased in Black. Powered by a reliable 5.3 Liter V8 generating 285hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode. All the power and performance you need is here in our Four Wheel Drive SUV that can seat the whole crew comfortably while securing up to approximately 13.1L/100km on the highway. The exterior of our Suburban is enhanced by alloy wheels, chrome accents, roof rails, and running boards. 

Inside our LT, you will find the luxury features you demand. Enjoy comfortable heated leather seats, a large sunroof, premium audio system, a power tail-gate as well as keyless entry and power windows and locks.

Enjoy peace of mind knowing our Chevrolet provides 4 wheel ABS, an army of airbags, and daytime running lights to keep you out of harm's way. Load up everyone and head on your next adventure in this great Suburban 1500 LT! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2011 Porsche Cayenne...
 149,000 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-7 Leat...
 266,000 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Subur...
 171,000 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory