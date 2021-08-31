+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Only 63,000 Km
Our 2009 Ford Escape XLT is a practically perfect blend of power, utility, efficiency and style! Powering our All Wheel Drive SUV is a 240hp 3.0 Liter V6 that's well-matched to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic. You'll enjoy this composed, confident ride and score near approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway.
Examine our photos and see that this Escape is in excellent condition! Notice the alloy wheels, fog lights and privacy glass? Inside, everything is perfectly in place to keep you comfortable and content along the way. You'll appreciate keypad entry, air-conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, a CD player and an auxiliary audio, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, and a power driver seat.
Both the NHTSA and the IIHS have rated the 2009 Escape 5 stars across the board, and the IIHS has also named the 2009 Escape a Top Safety Pick. This is a superb choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
