2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Listing ID: 6709259

6709259 Stock #: NM0679

NM0679 VIN: SALSK25489A195078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 187,141 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer GPS Navigation Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

