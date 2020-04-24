7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
** Buy Cars From Home Online ** Special Deals & Offers ** Dear Valued Customers, In compliance with the Government of Ontario’s guidelines, our showroom will be open to the public by APPOINTMENT ONLY.- Payment Deferral for 6 Months O.A.C - 24 Months Premium Plus Warranty ($2,500 Value)- Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details* Our spectacular 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC shown in white lets you drive close to high performance while packing sufficient power. Fueled by a dependable 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 268hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive ML350 rewards you with near approximately 11.8L/100km on the open road. The exterior shows off unique alloy wheels, roof rails, privacy glass and fog lamps. The roomy ML350 cabin showcases comfortable leather heated front seating, beautiful wood-grain trim, rear-seat DVD, full-color navigation, and a huge sunroof. Turn on the tunes from the premium sound system, grip the multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel and know you made a wise choice with our Mercedes-Benz ML350. All the standard safety features are on board with Mercedes-Benz, and our ML350 offers airbags, ABS, backup camera, high visibility along with a secure safety cage to provide peace of mind. You could be driving this one home today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
