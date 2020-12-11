Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

126,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550, Navi, Pano Roof Only 126K

2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550, Navi, Pano Roof Only 126K

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6357425
  • Stock #: 91222410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded with luxurious options like Distronic Plus, Night Vision, Massaging Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth & much more

Offered in stunning Pewter Metallic, our 2009 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Sedan is the ultimate technological machine. Powered by a 5.5 Liter V8 that offers 382hp connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission to send you to 60mph in less than 5.5 seconds. This luxurious All Wheel Drive scores near approximately 11.2L/100km when cruising on the highway and shows off an air suspension to provide a smooth ride with sculpted lines and amazing wheels.

Inside our S550, enjoy heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats. dual-zone automatic climate control, the wood and leather-trimmed steering wheel, a power-retractable rear window shade, power retracting rear headrests, rear vanity mirrors, and too many more features to list here.

Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features and offers parking sensors, back-up camera, traction/stability control, advanced ABS, and Mercedes Pre-Safe. Anyone who sees our S550 will quickly appreciate the benefits of quality engineering - we know you will fall in love the moment you experience the excellence of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

