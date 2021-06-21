Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

108,731 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

4.7L V8/Navi/Sunroof/Rear Heated seats/

Location

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

108,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7373303
  • Stock #: NM00031
  • VIN: WDDNF84x49A285213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,731 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the benchmark for those desiring a large ultra-luxury sedan that has everything and can do everything. This model comes with state-of-the-art luxury feature, agile handling and powerful performance & acceleration.

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

FRONT & BACK HEATED SEATS

COOLING SEATS

WOOD  TRIM

PUSH BUTTON START 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 108,731 |  2009 Mercedes-Benz S450 S Class | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

4.7L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine

7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission

DIRECT SELECT gearshift w/steering wheel gearshift buttons

4MATIC all-wheel drive

AIRMATIC air suspension w/Adaptive Damping System (ADS)

ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system w/hill start assist

Safety

Driver/front passenger air bags

Front/rear side-impact air bags

Window curtain air bags

3-point seat belts in all positions

Rear seat belts w/automatic height adjustment

Belt tensioners w/belt-force limiters

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Interior

Pneumatic rear headrests

Heated steering wheel

COMAND APS in-dash navigation system-inc: PCMCIA interface for MP3 playback

Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down

Pwr rear window sunshade

Continuously variable doorhold system

Electronic auto parking brake

Anti-theft alarm w/tow-away protection

Cellular phone prep w/Bluetooth adaptor

LINGUATRONIC voice control

Integrated garage door opener

EASY-ENTRY entry/exit system

Tire pressure monitoring system

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Ambient lighting feature

Locator lighting w/headlamp switch-off delay

Exterior

Pwr parameter steering

Pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof

Active bi-xenon headlamps w/washers, cornering lights

Pwr folding heated mirrors-inc: turn signals, driver side auto-dimming

Tinted infrared reflecting glass

2-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

