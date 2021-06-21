2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$16,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 7 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7373303

7373303 Stock #: NM00031

NM00031 VIN: WDDNF84x49A285213

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,731 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio GPS Navigation Suspension Air Suspension Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.