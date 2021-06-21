+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the benchmark for those desiring a large ultra-luxury sedan that has everything and can do everything. This model comes with state-of-the-art luxury feature, agile handling and powerful performance & acceleration.
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
FRONT & BACK HEATED SEATS
COOLING SEATS
WOOD TRIM
PUSH BUTTON START
Competitive Price! Odometer is 108,731 | 2009 Mercedes-Benz S450 S Class | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
4.7L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
DIRECT SELECT gearshift w/steering wheel gearshift buttons
4MATIC all-wheel drive
AIRMATIC air suspension w/Adaptive Damping System (ADS)
ADAPTIVE BRAKE braking system w/hill start assist
Safety
Driver/front passenger air bags
Front/rear side-impact air bags
Window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Rear seat belts w/automatic height adjustment
Belt tensioners w/belt-force limiters
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Interior
Pneumatic rear headrests
Heated steering wheel
COMAND APS in-dash navigation system-inc: PCMCIA interface for MP3 playback
Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down
Pwr rear window sunshade
Continuously variable doorhold system
Electronic auto parking brake
Anti-theft alarm w/tow-away protection
Cellular phone prep w/Bluetooth adaptor
LINGUATRONIC voice control
Integrated garage door opener
EASY-ENTRY entry/exit system
Tire pressure monitoring system
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Ambient lighting feature
Locator lighting w/headlamp switch-off delay
Exterior
Pwr parameter steering
Pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof
Active bi-xenon headlamps w/washers, cornering lights
Pwr folding heated mirrors-inc: turn signals, driver side auto-dimming
Tinted infrared reflecting glass
2-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3