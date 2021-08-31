2009 Volkswagen Passat

+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived...
Our great looking 2009 Volkswagen CC Luxury Sedan shown in Deep Black Metallic is one stand-out vehicle both inside and out! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 200hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This sleek Front Wheel Drive is ready to pounce on the road and score near approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway. Unique Mallory Sterling Silver Painted alloy wheels and chrome accents will turn heads wherever you travel.
Our Luxury is filled with comfortable leatherette and brushed chrome inside. Well-equipped with a wide range of standard and luxury amenities, heated front seats, a sunroof, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, and a multifunction leather steering wheel, you'll fall in love the moment you slide inside. For entertainment, our CC includes an 8-speaker audio system with CD/MP3, and auxiliary input.
Peace of mind comes standard, as our Volkswagen features six standard airbags, a traction control system and ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution to keep you out of harm's way. This is quite an impressive Volkswagen! Sporty, yet luxurious. Safe, yet fun! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
