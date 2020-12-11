2010 Audi A3

+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Powered by a 2.0L Inline-4 Turbocharged engine producing 200HP and 207 Torque. Quattro All Wheel Drive system control in all conditions, Automatic Transmission. Black exterior with light grey/beige-ish leather interior, alloy wheels, S-line sport package.
Highlight Features:
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Leather Seats
Audi Concert Sound System
For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com
Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.
COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!
This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.
Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!
Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!
