Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived... Audi A4 with 159,000 Km - 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Our 2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro Sedan looks great in Brilliant Black. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 211hp connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive Sedan can cruise all day on the highway while returning nearly approximately 7.8L/100km and providing an excellent ride. You will be turning heads in our A4 with its alloy wheels, sunroof, and sporty stance.
Inside, our A4 Premium includes heated leather front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and power accessories. The excellent audio system features a CD player, an auxiliary input, available satellite radio, and an SD card reader to make you smile from ear to ear on every drive.
Audi also packed a wide variety of safety features including brake assist, ABS, LATCH child seat anchors, daytime running lights, tire-pressure monitoring, and advanced airbags. You're the only thing missing from this luxury A4! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6