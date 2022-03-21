Menu
2010 BMW 5 Series

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

528i xDrive AWD, 1 Owner, Navi, Extra Clean

528i xDrive AWD, 1 Owner, Navi, Extra Clean

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692247
  • Stock #: 20518720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 1 Owner, Fully Loaded - Extra Clean - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty

Carve out your own path with our 2010 BMW 528i xDrive shown off in Monaco Blue Metallic that radiates premium good looks inside and out, with performance to match! Powered by an impressive 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that produces 230hp with its responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You will love the smooth ride of this brilliant All Wheel Drive that offers supreme handling and rewards you with near approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road. Turn heads at every corner with the classic BMW front grilles, automatic headlights, and daytime running lights to make you stand out!

Offering the latest in technological innovation and style, the cockpit of our 528i is full of BMW luxury amenities that you'd expect! An easy to use full-color navigation system, leather seating with heated front seats, a sunroof, automatic headlights, and the iDrive electronics interface is just a sampling of the features made to spoil you!

BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stability/traction control. Distinguished performance, exceptional style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 528i Sedan. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

