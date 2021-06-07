Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW X3

148,969 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

148,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7328492
  • Stock #: NM0749
  • VIN: WBXPC9C43AWK16256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,969 KM

Vehicle Description

From the engine to the interior, from the kidney grille to the taillights, BMW loaded the X3 with thoughtful features and eye-catching design. Some features, like the 3.0-liter powerplant, deliver powerful performance; Dynamic Stability Control brake enhancements add to its active safety quotient. 

 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

ALLOY WHEELS

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

HEATED MIRRORS

HIGH-GRADE WOOD TRIM

HEATED MEMORY SEATS

 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 148,969| 2010 ALPINE WHITE BMW X3 I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

3.0-liter dual overhead cam (DOHC), 260-horsepower, 24-valve inline 6-cylinder engine with composite magnesium/aluminum engine block, Valvetronic, and Double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

Electronic throttle control

Dual resonance intake system

6-speed manual transmission

Volume-controlled oil pump

xDrive all-wheel drive system w/variable torque split

Double-pivot strut-type independent front suspension -inc: front thrust plate

Central link independent rear suspension w/subframe

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Gas-pressure shock absorbers

4-wheel ventilated vacuum disc brakes

Dual chrome exhaust tips

 

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: dynamic brake control, hill descent control, brake fade compensation, brake standby, brake drying, start-off assistant, automatic differential brake (ADB-X), traction control

Battery safety terminal

Interlocking door anchoring system

Daytime running lights

Dual front 2-stage Smart airbags w/occupant sensor

Front side-impact airbags

Front/rear head protection system (HPS) curtain airbags

Crash sensor (automatically turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors)

Intelligent Safety & Info System (ISIS) for deployment of safety systems

Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters

All-passenger automatic locking retractor (ALR)

Child safety rear door locks

LATCH for child-restraint safety seat installation

Tire pressure monitoring system

Interior

Split-folding 60/40 rear seats

Front center console armrest w/storage

Fold-up rear center armrest

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Electric & analog instrumentation

LCD main & trip odometers

4-function on-board computer

Check Control vehicle monitor system w/pictogram display

Service interval indicator w/miles-to-service readout

Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch open/close, rear 1-touch open

Vehicle & key memory

Coded driveaway protection

Auto climate control w/micro-filter & air recirculation

Rear window defroster

Locking glovebox w/rechargeable take-out flashlight

Smoker's pkg

Front/rear cupholders

Front/rear door storage bins

Front footwell courtesy lights

Dual front/rear reading lights

BMW ambiance lighting

Storage nets on front seatbacks, in passenger footwell, & luggage compartment

Cargo area -inc: (2) fastening rails, velour carpet, retractable cover, lighting, auxiliary pwr outlet

Exterior

Roof rails

Rear roof spoiler

Rain sensing automatic headlights

Front fog lights

White turn signal indicators

Adaptive brake lights

Intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers

Intermittent rear wiper

Body-color door handles

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 74,643 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX w/A-S...
 45,310 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Avala...
 155,539 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory