2010 BMW X3

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
From the engine to the interior, from the kidney grille to the taillights, BMW loaded the X3 with thoughtful features and eye-catching design. Some features, like the 3.0-liter powerplant, deliver powerful performance; Dynamic Stability Control brake enhancements add to its active safety quotient.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
ALLOY WHEELS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
HEATED MIRRORS
HIGH-GRADE WOOD TRIM
HEATED MEMORY SEATS
Competitive Price! Odometer is 148,969| 2010 ALPINE WHITE BMW X3 I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
3.0-liter dual overhead cam (DOHC), 260-horsepower, 24-valve inline 6-cylinder engine with composite magnesium/aluminum engine block, Valvetronic, and Double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Electronic throttle control
Dual resonance intake system
6-speed manual transmission
Volume-controlled oil pump
xDrive all-wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type independent front suspension -inc: front thrust plate
Central link independent rear suspension w/subframe
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Gas-pressure shock absorbers
4-wheel ventilated vacuum disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Safety
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: dynamic brake control, hill descent control, brake fade compensation, brake standby, brake drying, start-off assistant, automatic differential brake (ADB-X), traction control
Battery safety terminal
Interlocking door anchoring system
Daytime running lights
Dual front 2-stage Smart airbags w/occupant sensor
Front side-impact airbags
Front/rear head protection system (HPS) curtain airbags
Crash sensor (automatically turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors)
Intelligent Safety & Info System (ISIS) for deployment of safety systems
Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
All-passenger automatic locking retractor (ALR)
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH for child-restraint safety seat installation
Tire pressure monitoring system
Interior
Split-folding 60/40 rear seats
Front center console armrest w/storage
Fold-up rear center armrest
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Electric & analog instrumentation
LCD main & trip odometers
4-function on-board computer
Check Control vehicle monitor system w/pictogram display
Service interval indicator w/miles-to-service readout
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch open/close, rear 1-touch open
Vehicle & key memory
Coded driveaway protection
Auto climate control w/micro-filter & air recirculation
Rear window defroster
Locking glovebox w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Smoker's pkg
Front/rear cupholders
Front/rear door storage bins
Front footwell courtesy lights
Dual front/rear reading lights
BMW ambiance lighting
Storage nets on front seatbacks, in passenger footwell, & luggage compartment
Cargo area -inc: (2) fastening rails, velour carpet, retractable cover, lighting, auxiliary pwr outlet
Exterior
Roof rails
Rear roof spoiler
Rain sensing automatic headlights
Front fog lights
White turn signal indicators
Adaptive brake lights
Intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers
Intermittent rear wiper
Body-color door handles
