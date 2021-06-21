Menu
2010 BMW X3

122,558 KM

Details Description Features

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

30i/Sunroof/Heated Steering Wheel/Memory Seats

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

122,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7486248
  • Stock #: NM00058
  • VIN: WBXPC9C44AWJ38747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,558 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2010 BMW X3 features excellent handling, satisfying power delivery, high-quality cabin, accommodating rear seat, and abundant cargo space. Powering the all-wheel-drive BMW X3 xDrive30i is a 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque.

VEHICLE OPTIONS

MEMORY SEATS

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

HEATED MIRRORS

VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION

SUNROOF

ALLOY WHEELS

DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL 

ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 

INTELLIGENT SAFETY & INFO SYSTEM

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 122,558 | 2010 GREY BMW X3 30i  | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

Electronic throttle control

xDrive all-wheel drive system w/variable torque split

Double-pivot strut-type independent front suspension -inc: front thrust plate

Central link independent rear suspension w/subframe

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Gas-pressure shock absorbers

4-wheel ventilated vacuum disc brakes

Dual chrome exhaust tips

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Dynamic stability control (DSC) -inc: dynamic brake control, hill descent control, brake fade compensation, brake standby, brake drying, start-off assistant, automatic differential brake (ADB-X), traction control

Battery safety terminal

Interlocking door anchoring system

Daytime running lights

Dual front 2-stage Smart airbags w/occupant sensor

Front side-impact airbags

Front/rear head protection system (HPS) curtain airbags

Crash sensor (automatically turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors)

Intelligent Safety & Info System (ISIS) for deployment of safety systems

Front safety belts w/pretensioners & force limiters

All-passenger automatic locking retractor (ALR)

Child safety rear door locks

Tire pressure monitoring system

Interior

Split-folding 60/40 rear seats

Front center console armrest w/storage

Fold-up rear center armrest

Tilt/telescopic steering column

LCD main & trip odometers

4-function on-board computer

Check Control vehicle monitor system w/pictogram display

Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch open/close, rear 1-touch open

Vehicle & key memory

Coded driveaway protection

Auto climate control w/micro-filter & air recirculation

Front/rear cupholders

Front/rear door storage bins

Dual front/rear reading lights

BMW ambiance lighting

Exterior

Roof rails

Rear roof spoiler

Rain sensing automatic headlights

Front fog lights

White turn signal indicators

Adaptive brake lights

Intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers

Intermittent rear wiper

Body-color door handles

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

