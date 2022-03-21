$11,800+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Traverse
LTZ AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Cam
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 8692238
- Stock #: 20606726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded LTZ model - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bdDHKbG6Bu8WUG140oTIbN0heS%2bsK2i4
Look no further than our 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ AWD presented in Candy Red Metallic! Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 281hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive performance. Our All Wheel Drive Crossover provides near approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road while featuring alloy wheels, roof rails, and a vibrant grille!
Inside our LTZ, you will find luxury features you desire. Enjoy heated leather bucket seats, a large sunroof, a full-color backup camera, power windows, and door locks, telescoping tilt-wheel steering, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and available Sirius/XM satellite radio!
Safety in our Chevrolet includes anti-lock brakes, fully automatic headlights, and a multitude of airbags. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
