2010 Ford F-150

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew, Leather, Sunroof, Navi & more

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew, Leather, Sunroof, Navi & more

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7792536
  • Stock #: 11009589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11009589
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded

Meet our tough 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew that's handsome in Taxedo Black! Powered by a robust 5.4 Liter V8 offering 310hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive towing demands. This phenomenal truck takes you down the road with authority, scoring near approximately 11.8L/100km along the way. You can tackle your toughest tasks with style, and will certainly appreciate the class III trailer hitch along with trailer sway control. Our Lariat looks great with privacy glass, alloy wheels, chrome grille, a bed liner, removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, running boards, and a power sliding rear window. 

Open the door to our Lariat find that the spacious cabin greets you with heated and cooled leather front seats, Sync voice-activated communications, premium audio with available satellite radio, Bluetooth, and other features that make each ride feel fantastic.

Of course, Ford has a sterling reputation for safety and quality that you can count on. Drive with confidence knowing our Lariat is well-equipped with airbags, stability/traction control, ABS, and a tire-pressure monitor. Our F-150 checks off all the boxes on your list and may be the best decision you'll make this year with its ideal blend of capability, style, luxury, and safety. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

