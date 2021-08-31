+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded
Meet our tough 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew that's handsome in Taxedo Black! Powered by a robust 5.4 Liter V8 offering 310hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive towing demands. This phenomenal truck takes you down the road with authority, scoring near approximately 11.8L/100km along the way. You can tackle your toughest tasks with style, and will certainly appreciate the class III trailer hitch along with trailer sway control. Our Lariat looks great with privacy glass, alloy wheels, chrome grille, a bed liner, removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, running boards, and a power sliding rear window.
Open the door to our Lariat find that the spacious cabin greets you with heated and cooled leather front seats, Sync voice-activated communications, premium audio with available satellite radio, Bluetooth, and other features that make each ride feel fantastic.
Of course, Ford has a sterling reputation for safety and quality that you can count on. Drive with confidence knowing our Lariat is well-equipped with airbags, stability/traction control, ABS, and a tire-pressure monitor. Our F-150 checks off all the boxes on your list and may be the best decision you'll make this year with its ideal blend of capability, style, luxury, and safety. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
