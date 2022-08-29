$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2010 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew, Leather, Sunroof, Navi & more
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9308278
- Stock #: 21107815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 21107815
- Mileage 325,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded
Meet our tough 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew that's handsome in Taxedo Black! Powered by a robust 5.4 Liter V8 offering 310hp paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive towing demands. This phenomenal truck takes you down the road with authority, scoring near approximately 11.8L/100km along the way. You can tackle your toughest tasks with style, and will certainly appreciate the class III trailer hitch along with trailer sway control. Our Lariat looks great with privacy glass, alloy wheels, chrome grille, a bed liner, removable tailgate with lift assist, fog lamps, running boards, and a power sliding rear window.
This 2010 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to the mileage of the vehicle, we do not safety the vehicle. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.