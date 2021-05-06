Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

136,947 KM

Details Description Features

$9,910

+ tax & licensing
$9,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE I 7-PASS I 1-OWNER I CLEAN CARFAX

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE I 7-PASS I 1-OWNER I CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$9,910

+ taxes & licensing

136,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060178
  • Stock #: 21121
  • VIN: 1GKLRKED2AJ168880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21121
  • Mileage 136,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, 1 Owner, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, FWD, 18" x 7.5" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Gray 2010 GMC Acadia SLE I 7-PASS I 1-OWNER I CLEAN CARFAX Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

