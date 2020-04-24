Menu
2010 Land Rover LR4

I V8 I HSE LUXURY I 7-PASSENGER I NAVI

2010 Land Rover LR4

I V8 I HSE LUXURY I 7-PASSENGER I NAVI

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$14,910

  • 155,277KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933971
  • Stock #: 19024
  • VIN: SALAK2D49AA544606
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* LIMITED EXCHANGE POLICY* * Some restrictitions apply, contact us for more details. Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Automatic Headlamp Dipping, Centre Console Cooler Box, Electric Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, HSE LUX Package, Memory Package, Passive Keyless Entry, Premium Leather Package, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Radio: harman/kardon LOGIC7 Sound System, Wheels: 19'' Slotted 7-Spoke Alloy (4). FACTORY LAND ROVER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 7-PASSENGER NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF HARMAN/KARDON SOUND HEATED STEERING WHEEL SPEED WARNING MEMORY SEATS 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS HIGH BEAM ASSIST Black 2010 Land Rover LR4 I V8 I HSE LUXURY I 7-PASSENGER I NAVI Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * LR4 owners typically rave about excellent ride quality on everything, buttery-smooth performance from the nearly undetectable V8 engine, tremendous confidence during off-road driving and in winter conditions, and the abundant style, comfort and pedigree built in. Feature content favourites include the Meridian stereo system, and potent xenon headlights. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Power Options
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888

