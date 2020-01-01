Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 V8 AMG NAVI HARMAN KARDON

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C63 V8 AMG NAVI HARMAN KARDON

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,490KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4500462
  • Stock #: 18835
  • VIN: WDDGF7HB0AF401774
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 18 Inch wheels, 6.2L V8 DOHC 32V, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.



KEY MERCEDES BENZ FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

SUNROOF

MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL

HARMAN/KARDON SOUND

PUSH START

18 INCH AMG WHEELS

PADDLE SHIFTERS



Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Gray 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 V8 AMG NAVI HARMAN KARDON



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



Reviews:

* Owners rave about performance, sound effects, subtle styling upgrades, and the fact that the C63 AMG can be daily-driven with ease. Room for four adults and a decent trunk make this an easy performance car to live with. All high-tech, luxury features fitting of a Mercedes are on offer, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

