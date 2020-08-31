Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

214,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

E 350 4Matic, Fully Loaded, 2 Years Warranty

E 350 4Matic, Fully Loaded, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

214,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5805945
  • Stock #: 90930319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax

Turn heads with our incredible 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Luxury Sedan presented in striking Gray Metallic. Powered by an impressive 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 268hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind All Wheel Drive will earn near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road and look incredible with sculpted lines and attractive wheels.

Inside our E350 Luxury, discover leather heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel with full audio controls. The COMAND interface controls the full-color navigation system, the premium audio system with 12 speakers, and climate functions. Take a look at our pictures and see all this plus more!

There is nothing like the appeal of a Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan with top safety features from an excellent build to ABS, Airbags, backup camera, and generations of technology. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

