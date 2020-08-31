2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax
Turn heads with our incredible 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Luxury Sedan presented in striking Gray Metallic. Powered by an impressive 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 268hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind All Wheel Drive will earn near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road and look incredible with sculpted lines and attractive wheels.
Inside our E350 Luxury, discover leather heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel with full audio controls. The COMAND interface controls the full-color navigation system, the premium audio system with 12 speakers, and climate functions. Take a look at our pictures and see all this plus more!
There is nothing like the appeal of a Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan with top safety features from an excellent build to ABS, Airbags, backup camera, and generations of technology. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6