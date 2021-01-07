+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Just Arrived.... 1 Owner, Low Milage, Only 89,000 Km
Our beautiful 2010 Nissan Rogue S AWD presented in Black is sure to impress. Powered by a durable 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while tethered to an innovative CVT. Our All Wheel Drive SUV secures nearly approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road while showing off with its great looking alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rails, and more.
Step inside our S, and take in the beautiful cloth seating with amber LED lighting, a large sunroof, easy to read gauges that are large and well laid out, a powerful AM/FM/CD audio system that's crafted with a stylish trim. There's enough space to accommodate four adults along with their luggage.
Our Rogue from Nissan comes with a long list of safety features you will appreciate including ABS, stability and traction control, and plenty of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
