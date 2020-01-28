Menu
2010 Porsche Panamera

4S SPORTS CHRONO PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING

2010 Porsche Panamera

4S SPORTS CHRONO PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4565973
$37,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,458KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4565973
  • Stock #: 18901
  • VIN: WP0AB2A72AL060187
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Sports chrono, AWD, 9.5J x 20'' Fr & 11J x 20'' Rr RS Spyder Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Memory seat, Traction control.



KEY PORSCHE FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



20 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS

SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE

PDK TRANSMISSION

ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION

BOSE SOUND

PARK ASSIST

SIRIUS XM

NAVIGATION

SUNROOF



Recent Arrival! Gray 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S SPORTS CHRONO PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



* Not surprisingly, Panamera owners tend to rave about exclusivity, performance, handling, acceleration and the brand's heritage. A rich, beautifully assembled interior is also noted. Panamera should prove comfortable for four adults on a road trip, and AWD-equipped models have plenty of traction for slippery roads. In all, here's a car that demonstrates plenty of attention to detail and premium trimmings, which work towards its lofty price tag. The premium stereo options are powerful and vivid, and should appeal to audiophiles. Source: autoTRADER.ca





* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Prestige Car
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Bose Sound System
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

