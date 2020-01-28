Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Sports chrono, AWD, 9.5J x 20'' Fr & 11J x 20'' Rr RS Spyder Wheels, Adaptive suspension, Memory seat, Traction control.







KEY PORSCHE FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:







20 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS



SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE



PDK TRANSMISSION



ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION



BOSE SOUND



PARK ASSIST



SIRIUS XM



NAVIGATION



SUNROOF







Recent Arrival! Gray 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S SPORTS CHRONO PDK BOSE NAVI INCOMING







Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.







We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.







Reviews:



* Not surprisingly, Panamera owners tend to rave about exclusivity, performance, handling, acceleration and the brand's heritage. A rich, beautifully assembled interior is also noted. Panamera should prove comfortable for four adults on a road trip, and AWD-equipped models have plenty of traction for slippery roads. In all, here's a car that demonstrates plenty of attention to detail and premium trimmings, which work towards its lofty price tag. The premium stereo options are powerful and vivid, and should appeal to audiophiles. Source: autoTRADER.ca











Awards:



* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Prestige Car

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player

Bose Sound System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Power Lift Gates

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.