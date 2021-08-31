Menu
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

180,508 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Convertible 2dr Auto Comfortline/LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS

Convertible 2dr Auto Comfortline/LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

180,508KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057611
  • Stock #: NM0249
  • VIN: 3vwrw2al7am006626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 180,508 KM

Vehicle Description

The Volkswagen New Beetle is powered by a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Vehicle High Value Options Include: LEATHER INTERIOR AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS HEATED SEATS MP3/CD PLAYER Competitive Price! Odometer is 180,508| 2010 CANDY WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER VOLKSWAGEN NEW BEETLE CONVERTIBLE | Front Wheel Drive Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing and/or simply stop by and visit our beautiful showrooms (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve clients all over Canada so no matter how far you are you can rest assured your transaction will be easy and smooth. We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011. Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You wont regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

