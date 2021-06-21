Menu
2010 Volvo XC60

87,708 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2010 Volvo XC60

2010 Volvo XC60

3.0T/Moonroof/Blind Spot

2010 Volvo XC60

3.0T/Moonroof/Blind Spot

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,708KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345433
  • Stock #: NM00021
  • VIN: YV4992DZ3A2126633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,708 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2010 VOLVO XC60 has a distinctive design inside and out, ample interior space, many safety-oriented features, a long list of standard equipment and a strong turbocharged engine. The XC60 3.2 is powered by, a 3.2-liter inline-6 that generates 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

MOONROOF

BLIND SPOT

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS

LEATHER SEATS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

CITY SAFETY

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 87,708| Black 2010 VOLVO XC60 I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it.  Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged I6 engine w/intercooler

6-speed Geartronic automatic transmission w/OD

MacPherson strut front suspension

Multi-link independent rear suspension

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Pwr parking brake w/auto release

 

Safety 

ABS Anti-lock Brakes with EBA

Anti-submarine seats

Cargo security cover

City Safety

Daytime running lights (halogen semi-sealed with replaceable bulb)

Driver and front passenger supplemental restraint system – dual-threshold air bags

Dynamic Stability and Traction Control (DSTC)

Electric Parking Brake

Illuminated side marker lights/turn signal indicators

Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS)

Immobilizer, encrypted ignition key

Inflatable side Curtain (IC)

ISOFIX baby/child seat attachment system

Overhead-mounted seat belt reminder lights

Rear fog light with auto-off

Roll Stabilty Control (RSC)

Safe approach and home safe lighting

Seat belts: five, 3-point inertia-reel belts with automatic pre-tensioners; front belts have height

adjustment

Security system

Side impact air bags for driver and front passenger (SIPS bags IITM)

Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)

Top tether child seat anchors

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Whiplash protection seating system (WHIPS)

Interior

Aluminum Interior Trim

Auto-dim rear-view mirror

Bluetooth® handsfree capability

Central power door locks with remote control, tailgate and fuel filler door locks

Cruise control

Cup holders

Dark-tinted glass (Rear doors and cargo area)  P

Dual-zone Electronic Climate Control (ECC)

Five padded head restraints

Four reading lights

Front center armrest with cup holders and storage

Front door-panel storage pockets

Front seat-back storage pockets

HD Radio

High Performance Audio System with AUX and USB inputs

Interior cabin light delay

Leather-clad steering wheel

Exterior

XC bright roof rails

Front fog lights

Rear fog light w/auto-off

Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting

Dark tinted rear windows

Rear wiper/washer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

