2010 Volvo XC60

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 7 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7345433

7345433 Stock #: NM00021

NM00021 VIN: YV4992DZ3A2126633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,708 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Privacy Glass Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

