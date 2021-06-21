+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 2010 VOLVO XC60 has a distinctive design inside and out, ample interior space, many safety-oriented features, a long list of standard equipment and a strong turbocharged engine. The XC60 3.2 is powered by, a 3.2-liter inline-6 that generates 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
MOONROOF
BLIND SPOT
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
LEATHER SEATS
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
CITY SAFETY
Competitive Price! Odometer is 87,708| Black 2010 VOLVO XC60 I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
3.0L DOHC 24-valve turbocharged I6 engine w/intercooler
6-speed Geartronic automatic transmission w/OD
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link independent rear suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Pwr parking brake w/auto release
Safety
ABS Anti-lock Brakes with EBA
Anti-submarine seats
Cargo security cover
City Safety
Daytime running lights (halogen semi-sealed with replaceable bulb)
Driver and front passenger supplemental restraint system – dual-threshold air bags
Dynamic Stability and Traction Control (DSTC)
Electric Parking Brake
Illuminated side marker lights/turn signal indicators
Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS)
Immobilizer, encrypted ignition key
Inflatable side Curtain (IC)
ISOFIX baby/child seat attachment system
Overhead-mounted seat belt reminder lights
Rear fog light with auto-off
Roll Stabilty Control (RSC)
Safe approach and home safe lighting
Seat belts: five, 3-point inertia-reel belts with automatic pre-tensioners; front belts have height
adjustment
Security system
Side impact air bags for driver and front passenger (SIPS bags IITM)
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)
Top tether child seat anchors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Whiplash protection seating system (WHIPS)
Interior
Aluminum Interior Trim
Auto-dim rear-view mirror
Bluetooth® handsfree capability
Central power door locks with remote control, tailgate and fuel filler door locks
Cruise control
Cup holders
Dark-tinted glass (Rear doors and cargo area) P
Dual-zone Electronic Climate Control (ECC)
Five padded head restraints
Four reading lights
Front center armrest with cup holders and storage
Front door-panel storage pockets
Front seat-back storage pockets
HD Radio
High Performance Audio System with AUX and USB inputs
Interior cabin light delay
Leather-clad steering wheel
Exterior
XC bright roof rails
Front fog lights
Rear fog light w/auto-off
Safe Approach & Home Safe security lighting
Dark tinted rear windows
Rear wiper/washer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3