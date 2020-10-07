+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax, No Accident Claims & Full Service History
Beautiful in fit, finish, and design, our 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro Wagon in Brilliant Black will be perfect for your stylish life. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 211hp while paired to a smooth CVT. This All Wheel Drive Wagon can cruise all day on the highway and return near approximately 7.8L/100km. Our A4 is one to be admired with its sleek, sporty design, rear spoiler, and polished wheels.
Inside, our 2.0T Premium is loaded with a huge power sunroof, power windows, and locks, audio controls on the leather-wrapped wheel, a great-sounding AM/FM/CD player, and zoned climate control. The leather seats are comfortable and keep you firmly in place.
There are plenty of Audi safety features in place for ultimate security. LATCH, brake assist, electronic stabilization program, and a fleet of airbags act as your bodyguard. Our A4 is an excellent choice for an upscale performance car. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
