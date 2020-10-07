Menu
2011 Audi R8

73,305 KM

$89,910

+ tax & licensing
$89,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2011 Audi R8

2011 Audi R8

5.2 V10 I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI I CARBO

2011 Audi R8

5.2 V10 I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI I CARBO

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$89,910

+ taxes & licensing

73,305KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5845977
  Stock #: 20144
  VIN: WUAVNAFG9BN000766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20144
  • Mileage 73,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4V, Red Leather, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Power steering, Radio: Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/CD Changer, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5J x 19 Front/11J x 19 Rear Alloy. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2011 Audi R8 5.2 V10 I CONVERTIBLE I RED LEATHER I NAVI I CARBON FIBRE Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Owners love the exclusivity, style, performance and bragging rights that come as part of the R8 experience. Relative ease of entry and exit, and an everyday-comfortable ride are noted. Some owners note that highway cruising fuel mileage is surprisingly thrifty, too. Finally, many owners report that the customization process, and various unique styling and feature content options, helped deliver added exclusivity. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

