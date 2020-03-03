Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

328i CABRIOLET RED LEATHER NAVIGATION

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$23,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,066KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778097
  • Stock #: 18929
  • VIN: WBADW3C54BE446647
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

** No Payments for 90 Days! On Approved Credit. ** Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, CD player, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Wheels: 8.0J x 18 Fr/8.5J x 18 Rr Star Spoke. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 63848 kilometers below market average! White 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i CABRIOLET RED LEATHER NAVIGATION Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

