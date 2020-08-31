Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

86,026 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

86,026KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5778417
  Stock #: NM0479
  VIN: WBAPK7C51BF083928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # NM0479
  • Mileage 86,026 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW 328i xDrive


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

