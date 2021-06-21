Menu
2011 Buick LaCrosse

82,000 KM

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2011 Buick LaCrosse

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXL

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CXL

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356263
  • VIN: 1G4GC5ED1BF368391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silverer
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick LaCrosse CXL

Clean vehicle, NO accidents.

Bluetooth , Cruise control, Wood trim 

 

All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. 

Free vehicle delivery to close by areas. 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

