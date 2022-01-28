$10,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Genesis
Premium Pkg, Leather, Roof, Navi, B-Cam
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164372
- Stock #: 20125651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded ... Comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Our demure and sophisticated 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 Sedan in Black Noir Pearl emulates superiority and excellence. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 producing 290hp paired to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. You will accomplish nearly approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway while having the time of your life behind the wheel of this luxurious Rear Wheel Drive sedan! The stellar exterior of our Genesis 3.8 is accentuated with a bold grille, eye-catching Xenon headlights, and bright LED taillights.
Absorb the fabulous amenities of this first-class Genesis 3.8 cabin with features such as heated front leather seats. Bluetooth allows you to make and receive calls without taking your eyes off the road, while the HomeLink transmitter will open your front gate or turn your interior house lights on for your security. Now crank up your favorite tunes on available satellite radio and enjoy this ride!
You'll drive confidently knowing that your Hyundai has earned a Top Safety Pick thanks to ABS, airbags, and a solid build. This Genisis 3.8 sedan is ready for your next road trip. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
