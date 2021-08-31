+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived... 7 Passenger, 2 Years Power train Warranty, Clean CarFax - No Claims
Lavish sophistication and refinement define our 2011 Hyundai Veracruz displayed in Carbon Steel Mist. Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that provides 260hp tethered to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission to give you passing power. This Front Wheel Drive SUV is effortless as you obtain near approximately 10.2L/100km on the open road. Our prestigious Veracruz possesses a stunning exterior with alloy wheels, roof side rails, a stylish rear spoiler, fog lights, and power-heavy exterior mirrors with approach lights and side repeater lights.
Once inside our Hyundai Veracruz, comfortable cloth seats, keyless entry, air conditioning with rear controls, and a fantastic 6-speaker audio system with CD/MP3 and available satellite radio complete this first-class driving experience. To keep you and your six passengers safe, Hyundai includes many safety features such as six airbags. Electronic stability control and traction control. Our Veracruz is a fantastic blend of style, utility, and overall comfort and is a phenomenal choice for you and your active lifestyle. Get behind the wheel of this Veracruz and see for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
