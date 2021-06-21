Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Infiniti G37

121,792 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

X/Sport/Navigation/Backup cam/Sunroof/Bose

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Infiniti G37

X/Sport/Navigation/Backup cam/Sunroof/Bose

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7451117
  • Stock #: NM00048
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL8BM260486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 121,792 KM

Vehicle Description

The G37 Coupe has a sleek, neat, well-tailored look that connects the line between sporty and elegant. This model especially stands out from a performance perspective because it utilizes Infiniti's ATESSA E-TS all-wheel-drive system; an excellent system that's proactive and helps maximize stability when cornering.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

VOICE COMMAND RECOGINTION

BACK-UP CAMRA

HEATED MIRRORS

PUSH BUTTON START/KEYLESS ENTRY

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

BOSE SOUND SYSTEM 

DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL 

ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 121,792  |  2011 WHITE ON BLACK INFINITY G37 X SPORT | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine

Variable Valve Event & Lift (VVEL)

7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC)

Gas-type hood struts

Symmetric twin air intake

ATESSA E-TS all wheel drive w/snow switch

Battery saver

Independent double wishbone front suspension

Independent multi-link rear suspension

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Slide away brake pedal assembly

Driver/front passenger dual-stage advanced air bag system (AABS) w/front passenger occupancy sensor -inc: seatbelt sensor

Driver/front passenger side-impact airbag

Front/rear curtain airbags

Rear-view monitor

Emergency inside trunk release

Tire pressure monitoring system

Interior

Heated front seats

Center console -inc: (2) cup holders, 12V pwr outlet, armrest

Rear center tray w/cup holder

Aluminum kick plates

Multi-function vehicle info display w/7" color monitor

Pwr windows w/front windows 1-touch up/down feature

HomeLink universal garage door opener

Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console, instrument panel, doors

Front door pockets w/bottle holders

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Roof-mounted center console w/dual front map reading lamps -inc: sunglasses holder

Rear seat coat hooks

Trunk illumination

Rear seat LATCH system

Exterior

High intensity discharge (HID) xenon headlamps

Auto on/off headlamps

Integrated front fog lights

Body color heated pwr mirrors

Trunk chrome finisher

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2008 Honda Element S...
 306,296 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 64,012 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 7...
 99,496 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory