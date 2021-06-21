2011 Infiniti G37

+ taxes & licensing
The G37 Coupe has a sleek, neat, well-tailored look that connects the line between sporty and elegant. This model especially stands out from a performance perspective because it utilizes Infiniti's ATESSA E-TS all-wheel-drive system; an excellent system that's proactive and helps maximize stability when cornering.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
VOICE COMMAND RECOGINTION
BACK-UP CAMRA
HEATED MIRRORS
PUSH BUTTON START/KEYLESS ENTRY
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Competitive Price! Odometer is 121,792 | 2011 WHITE ON BLACK INFINITY G37 X SPORT | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 aluminum engine
Variable Valve Event & Lift (VVEL)
7-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode -inc: downshift rev-matching, drive sport (DS) mode w/adaptive shift control (ASC)
Gas-type hood struts
Symmetric twin air intake
ATESSA E-TS all wheel drive w/snow switch
Battery saver
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Safety
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Slide away brake pedal assembly
Driver/front passenger dual-stage advanced air bag system (AABS) w/front passenger occupancy sensor -inc: seatbelt sensor
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbag
Front/rear curtain airbags
Rear-view monitor
Emergency inside trunk release
Tire pressure monitoring system
Interior
Heated front seats
Center console -inc: (2) cup holders, 12V pwr outlet, armrest
Rear center tray w/cup holder
Aluminum kick plates
Multi-function vehicle info display w/7" color monitor
Pwr windows w/front windows 1-touch up/down feature
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Shodo-finish aluminum interior trim -inc: center console, instrument panel, doors
Front door pockets w/bottle holders
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Roof-mounted center console w/dual front map reading lamps -inc: sunglasses holder
Rear seat coat hooks
Trunk illumination
Rear seat LATCH system
Exterior
High intensity discharge (HID) xenon headlamps
Auto on/off headlamps
Integrated front fog lights
Body color heated pwr mirrors
Trunk chrome finisher
