2011 Jaguar XF

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Powered by a 5.0L V8 engine producing 385HP and 380 Torque. Rear Wheel Drive with smooth Automatic Transmission. Black on Black colour combination.
Highlight Features:
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Blindspot Assist
Power Sunroof
Heated and Ventilated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Bowers & Wilkens Sound System
Memory Seats
Push Button Start
Climate Control
For more information and full inventory, please visit www.northlinemotors.com
Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.
COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!
This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.
Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!
Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3