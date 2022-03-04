$12,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2011 Jeep Liberty
Limited Edition 4X4, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$12,998
- Listing ID: 8453748
- Stock #: 20323683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded, Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims, 2 Sets of Wheels N Tires, 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Our 2011 Jeep Liberty Limited 4X4 in Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl is the best of the best, so sit back and enjoy! Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 offering 220hp paired connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Overdrive for amazing passing commands. This Four Wheel Drive SUV offers near approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway and can pull your toys to the lake for a weekend of play while shining brightly with a rugged grille, geometric headlights, 17-inch wheels, and flared wheel openings that help to give our Liberty its contemporary appearance
This Limited is ready to wrap you in luxury! As you slide into the power-adjustable, heated leather front buckets, you will know you are in the right place. Top-shelf features mixed with plenty of creature comforts ensure that your daily drive is made easier. Cruise with content thanks to air conditioning, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and steering wheel mounted audio controls connected to the UConnect hands-free communication with voice command, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX audio system, and available satellite radio.
Feel safe with all of Jeep's standard safety features. All speed traction control, tire pressure monitoring, brake assist, hill start assist and tip start system, LATCH for child seats, the electronic stability program, four-wheel ABS, and plenty of airbags are on your team. In addition to all the amenities, drivers just like you love everything about our Liberty Limited. So if this is your style or you want to up your game to this style, you're in the right place! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
