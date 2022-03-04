Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

218,000 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

E 350 4Matic, Pano Roof, Fully Loaded

E 350 4Matic, Pano Roof, Fully Loaded

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

218,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497656
  • Stock #: 20418702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived

A masterpiece of automotive refinement, our 2011 Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 4MATIC Sedan beautiful in Iridium Silver Metallic stands out among the competition with exceptional performance and refined style. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers a healthy 268hp while connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for rapid acceleration and smooths shifting. You are rewarded with a brilliant balance of ride quality and handling as well as near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive Sedan. The interesting profile of our E350 exudes confidence with 17-inch wheels, sunroof, LED fog lights, and dual chrome exhaust. 

Inside the well-appointed E350 cabin, you'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, wood grain accents throughout, and full power accessories. Relax in power-adjustable heated front seats with memory functions as you take control with the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth and a premium sound system. 

You and your precious cargo are safe behind the wheel of our Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 thanks to a multitude of airbags, a rearview camera, TeleAid emergency calling, and night view assist. With the performance, luxury and security wrapped up in one stylish package; this is a fantastic choice for you and your demanding life! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

This 2011 Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 4MATIC comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

