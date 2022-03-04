$10,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 4Matic, Pano Roof, Fully Loaded
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
A masterpiece of automotive refinement, our 2011 Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 4MATIC Sedan beautiful in Iridium Silver Metallic stands out among the competition with exceptional performance and refined style. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers a healthy 268hp while connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for rapid acceleration and smooths shifting. You are rewarded with a brilliant balance of ride quality and handling as well as near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road in this sure-footed All Wheel Drive Sedan. The interesting profile of our E350 exudes confidence with 17-inch wheels, sunroof, LED fog lights, and dual chrome exhaust.
Inside the well-appointed E350 cabin, you'll appreciate dual-zone automatic climate control, wood grain accents throughout, and full power accessories. Relax in power-adjustable heated front seats with memory functions as you take control with the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth and a premium sound system.
You and your precious cargo are safe behind the wheel of our Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 thanks to a multitude of airbags, a rearview camera, TeleAid emergency calling, and night view assist. With the performance, luxury and security wrapped up in one stylish package; this is a fantastic choice for you and your demanding life! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This 2011 Mercedes-Benz-Benz E350 4MATIC comes with 2 years powertrain warranty and will be sold in AS/IS condition due to age of the vehicle, we do not safety vehicles with over 10 years old. FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
