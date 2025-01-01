$35,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL550 | ROADSTER | AMG PKG | HARMAN/KARDON
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,824KM
VIN WDBSK7BA7BF163681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 94,824 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
