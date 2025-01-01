Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

94,824 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 | ROADSTER | AMG PKG | HARMAN/KARDON

12741582

2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 | ROADSTER | AMG PKG | HARMAN/KARDON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,824KM
VIN WDBSK7BA7BF163681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,824 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class