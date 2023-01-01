Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Pathfinder

252,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Pathfinder

2011 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V6 LE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr V6 LE

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 9990878
  2. 9990878
  3. 9990878
  4. 9990878
  5. 9990878
  6. 9990878
  7. 9990878
  8. 9990878
  9. 9990878
  10. 9990878
  11. 9990878
  12. 9990878
  13. 9990878
  14. 9990878
  15. 9990878
  16. 9990878
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
252,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990878
  • Stock #: 610081
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB7BC610081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Artic White Exterior On Café Latte Leather Interior.Local Trade-In, Drives Well, Loaded With A Sunroof, AM/FM/CD, Power Group, Keyless Entry, Push To Start, Cruise Control, And More!As per Omvic regulations we must state that This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2022 Mercedes-Benz C...
 22,000 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 252,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory