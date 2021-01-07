Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Versa

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL 2 Years Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6389057
  • Stock #: 1NISS347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the envy of the town with our 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL Sedan! This Nissan power plant starts with a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder offering one of the best values on the road. With the 4 Speed Automatic transmission, this machine helps you break the approximately 7.8L/100km barrier with ease and gets you up to speed with very little effort on the gas pedal. The Versa stands as one of the best values available in today's market.

This Nissan Versa offers style and comfort above and beyond what's expected in a vehicle this size. One look at our pictures and you will see all the creature comforts you desire, including an AM/FM/CD/AUX stereo so you can always play your favorite tunes. This sedan is roomy enough to tote a month's worth of laundry home from college!

There are safety features of ABS, child safety locks, LATCH, crumple zones and plenty of airbags. The Versa remains a well-equipped machine, seemingly aiming to change attitudes about what it means to be an economy car. So you have chosen well, great safety features listed, and awesome options for your convenience. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 127,000 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE C...
 90,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer P...
 125,000 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory