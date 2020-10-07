Menu
2011 Porsche Cayenne

0 KM

$20,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

S HYBRID I PANO I NAVI I 21 INCH WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
  Listing ID: 6018555
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6018555
  • Stock #: 19468
  VIN: WP1AE2A24BLA93316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19468
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, 3.0L V6 Electric 24V Supercharged, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bose Audio Package, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 10J x 21" ET 50 Black Multi-Spoke Design. PORSHE KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE : NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF BOSE SOUND SYSTEM 21 INCH WHEELS CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS Brown 2011 Porsche Cayenne S HYBRID I PANO I NAVI I 21 INCH WHEELS Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Bose Sound System
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

