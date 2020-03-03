810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
** No Payments for 90 Days! On Approved Credit. ** 4.8L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC, AWD. Gray 2011 Porsche Panamera Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Not surprisingly, Panamera owners tend to rave about exclusivity, performance, handling, acceleration and the brands heritage. A rich, beautifully assembled interior is also noted. Panamera should prove comfortable for four adults on a road trip, and AWD-equipped models have plenty of traction for slippery roads. In all, heres a car that demonstrates plenty of attention to detail and premium trimmings, which work towards its lofty price tag. The premium stereo options are powerful and vivid, and should appeal to audiophiles. Source: autoTRADER.ca
