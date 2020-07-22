2011 Porsche Panamera

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

