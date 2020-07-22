Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Porsche Panamera

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2011 Porsche Panamera

2011 Porsche Panamera

4S Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Porsche Panamera

4S Accident Free

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5481162
  • Stock #: 90807278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90807278
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... 100% Accident Free, Porsche is proud to present our 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD Sedan taking center stage here in elegant Basalt Black Metallic. Motivated by a 4.8 Liter V8 that unleashes an energetic 400hp on demand while teamed with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination moves our Panamera with authority, launching it from 0 to 60mph in 4.6 seconds with responsive steering, powerful brakes and attaining near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. Undeniably unique, our Panamera S4 is enhanced by 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and a pop-up rear spoiler. 

The masterfully crafted 4S cabin greets you with comfortable leather heated power-adjustable seats, a cooled glove-box, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Everyone will enjoy ample leg room, cargo space and the stellar view from the sunroof as you stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth, premium navigation, and a concert-quality 11-speaker sound system. 

 

Peace of mind comes standard as our Porsche Panamera has been meticulously designed with advanced safety features. This accomplished, impeccable sedan offers one-of-a-kind luxury and the ultimate in performance. Who says you can't have it all? Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

_________________________________________________________________________

This Porsche Panamera 4S AWD is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Saftey is included, No Extra Charge

__________________________________________________________________________

Financing is available for All Type of Credits. Used Car Leasing is available, also.
__________________________________________________________________________

No question is a bad question, call for any questions. Visit our website for more great deals www.topbillinauto.ca

__________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Monday 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

__________________________________________________________________________ 

Extended Warranty with Excellent coverage Available up to 48 months or 80,000 Kms www.topbillinauto.ca 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 92,000 KM
$3,998 + tax & lic
2011 Porsche Cayenne...
 202,000 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 75,000 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory