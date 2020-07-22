2011 Porsche Panamera

+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived... 100% Accident Free, Porsche is proud to present our 2012 Porsche Panamera 4S AWD Sedan taking center stage here in elegant Basalt Black Metallic. Motivated by a 4.8 Liter V8 that unleashes an energetic 400hp on demand while teamed with a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination moves our Panamera with authority, launching it from 0 to 60mph in 4.6 seconds with responsive steering, powerful brakes and attaining near approximately 9.8L/100km on the open road. Undeniably unique, our Panamera S4 is enhanced by 18-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and a pop-up rear spoiler.
The masterfully crafted 4S cabin greets you with comfortable leather heated power-adjustable seats, a cooled glove-box, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Everyone will enjoy ample leg room, cargo space and the stellar view from the sunroof as you stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth, premium navigation, and a concert-quality 11-speaker sound system.
Peace of mind comes standard as our Porsche Panamera has been meticulously designed with advanced safety features. This accomplished, impeccable sedan offers one-of-a-kind luxury and the ultimate in performance. Who says you can't have it all? Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
This Porsche Panamera 4S AWD is in excellent condition and comes fully certified, Saftey is included, No Extra Charge
