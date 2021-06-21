Menu
2011 Subaru Legacy

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Location

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356272
  • VIN: 4S3BMJK61B2255767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6 Limited 

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | Low Mileage

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 50KM

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

