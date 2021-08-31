+ taxes & licensing
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Just Arrived...
Be impressed with our great-looking 2011 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD Minivan in Predawn Gray Mica. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 265hp while paired with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive Limited accelerates from zero to 60 mph in about 8.0 seconds, plus it still gets nearly approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road! Even the longest road trip will seem like a walk in the park thanks to our Sienna.
Our Limited comes with gorgeous leather heated front seats, 3rd-row seating, a huge sunroof, full-color navigation, DVD entertainment, backup camera, keyless start/entry, and a stellar sound system featuring CD/MP3, and Bluetooth connection. The list of features goes on for this impressive Sienna, you and your passengers will love your time spent inside of our Limited!
This Sienna from Toyota makes sure that you and your precious cargo will be kept safe with traction control, daytime running lights, ABS, and an army of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599.
