2011 Volkswagen Eos

Highline, Hard Top Convertible

2011 Volkswagen Eos

Highline, Hard Top Convertible

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4553529
  • Stock #: 90205201
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - Clean Accident History


Our 2011 Volkswagen Eos Lux Convertible with Premium Sound Package is stunning in Black. Beneath the hood is an incredible Turbo Charged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers a powerful 200hp while achieving approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. This Front Wheel Drive machine pushes power to the pavement with a high-tech 6 Speed DSG Tiptronic Automatic transmission for smooth handling. Our Eos Lux will have you meandering down back roads and taking Sunday drives just because.


Our Eos Lux convertible is unique with alloy wheels and fog lights. The integrated glass sunroof and the convertible automatic folding hardtop give you the best of both worlds. You can decide how much fun, sun, and wind to take on. Inside, Volkswagen rewards you with Bluetooth, a vibrant touchscreen Dynaudio sound system with 8 speakers, available satellite radio, and a 6 disc CD changer, premium leather seating, power easy-entry front seats to make hopping in the back seat a snap. You'll appreciate plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and keen attention to detail. 


Our Eos earned top safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock disc brakes, traction and stability control, parking sensors, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. This refined machine offers luxury, performance, and an overall feeling of confidence you've got to feel to believe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!


____________________


AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

