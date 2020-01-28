Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Our 2011 Volkswagen Eos Lux Convertible with Premium Sound Package is stunning in Black. Beneath the hood is an incredible Turbo Charged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers a powerful 200hp while achieving approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway. This Front Wheel Drive machine pushes power to the pavement with a high-tech 6 Speed DSG Tiptronic Automatic transmission for smooth handling. Our Eos Lux will have you meandering down back roads and taking Sunday drives just because.





Our Eos Lux convertible is unique with alloy wheels and fog lights. The integrated glass sunroof and the convertible automatic folding hardtop give you the best of both worlds. You can decide how much fun, sun, and wind to take on. Inside, Volkswagen rewards you with Bluetooth, a vibrant touchscreen Dynaudio sound system with 8 speakers, available satellite radio, and a 6 disc CD changer, premium leather seating, power easy-entry front seats to make hopping in the back seat a snap. You'll appreciate plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and keen attention to detail.





Our Eos earned top safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock disc brakes, traction and stability control, parking sensors, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. This refined machine offers luxury, performance, and an overall feeling of confidence you've got to feel to believe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!





