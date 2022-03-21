$7,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Golf
Leather, Sunroof, Manual, 2 Years Warranty
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Fully Loaded - Clean CarFax - No Accident Claims
Our 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L Hatchback is admirable in White. Powered by an amazing 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder that delivers 170hp and 177lb-ft of torque while paired with a fun loving 5 Speed Manual transmission. You'll enjoy this brilliant Front Wheel Drive creation with agile suspension, powerful brakes, and near approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road! Our 4 door Golf 2.5L is sporty with its steel wheels, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals and tinted glass.
Open the door of this 2.5L and surround yourself with quality materials and plentiful amenities! Enjoy full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, power reclining front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a trip computer. Settle into the comfortable seats and crank up your favorite song on the 8 speaker AM/FM sound system with AUX-in, MP3, and CD player. You'll love the quality workmanship in our refined cabin!
Your peace of mind comes standard in our Volkswagen with traction and stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, child rear door safety locks, front side airbags, and side curtain airbags. This is truly a driver's car with ultimate comfort and reliability that will keep a smile on your face. Get behind the wheel and see for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699.
Vehicle Features
