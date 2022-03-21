Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Leather, Sunroof, Manual, 2 Years Warranty

Leather, Sunroof, Manual, 2 Years Warranty

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745920
  • Stock #: 20611730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Fully Loaded - Clean CarFax -  No Accident Claims

Our 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L Hatchback is admirable in White. Powered by an amazing 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder that delivers 170hp and 177lb-ft of torque while paired with a fun loving 5 Speed Manual transmission. You'll enjoy this brilliant Front Wheel Drive creation with agile suspension, powerful brakes, and near approximately 7.8L/100km on the open road! Our 4 door Golf 2.5L is sporty with its steel wheels, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals and tinted glass. 

Open the door of this 2.5L and surround yourself with quality materials and plentiful amenities! Enjoy full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, power reclining front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a trip computer. Settle into the comfortable seats and crank up your favorite song on the 8 speaker AM/FM sound system with AUX-in, MP3, and CD player. You'll love the quality workmanship in our refined cabin!

Your peace of mind comes standard in our Volkswagen with traction and stability control, anti-lock disc brakes, child rear door safety locks, front side airbags, and side curtain airbags. This is truly a driver's car with ultimate comfort and reliability that will keep a smile on your face. Get behind the wheel and see for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

