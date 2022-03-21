2011 Volkswagen Golf...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8745920

8745920 Stock #: 20611730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.