2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Listing ID: 7712878

7712878 Stock #: 21940

21940 VIN: 3VWBK7AJ2BM374982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Toffee Brown Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,115 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Active Handling Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.