2011 Volkswagen Jetta

129,115 KM

Sedan 5 SPEED | SUNROOF | LOCAL | CLEAN CAR FAX

Sedan 5 SPEED | SUNROOF | LOCAL | CLEAN CAR FAX

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

129,115KM
Used
  • VIN: 3VWBK7AJ2BM374982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toffee Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof / Moonroof, Local Trade, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Clean Accident History Report Available, Beige Cloth, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Rear window defroster, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta 5 SPEED | SUNROOF | LOCAL | CLEAN CAR FAX Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

