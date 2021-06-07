Menu
2012 Audi A4

140,590 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus/Backupcam/Cruise Control/Leather

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus/Backupcam/Cruise Control/Leather

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

140,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7317083
  • Stock #: NM00012
  • VIN: WAU4FCFL2CA064605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,590 KM

Vehicle Description

The A4 manages to meet and even beat its competitors when it comes to acceleration and fuel economy. This model also has agile handling which, contributes to it's balanced nature, with the right  blend of sport and comfort. The A4's strength is its  high-quality cabin and its use of best-in-class materials. This particular model's beautiful Brown on Tan leather makes it exceptionally beautiful. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

ALLOY WHEELS

BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE PREPARATION

AUDI SIDE ASSIST

CRUISE CONTROL

LEATHER SEATING

LEATHER STEERING WHEEL

TILT STEERING

FRONT POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT

VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,39| BROWN 2012 AUDI A4 WAGON I All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD

Torsen torque sensing centre differential

Electronic stability program (ESP)

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system

5-link double wishbone front suspension

Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension

Servotronic steering

4-wheel pwr disc brakes

Electromechanical parking brake

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) 

Brake Assist

Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams

Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off

Audi side assist

 

Interior

Heated front seats

Split folding rear seat back

Full centre console

Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism

4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel

Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device

Driver information system w/colour display

3-zone climate control

Rear window defroster

Micrometallic platinum interior trim

 

Exterior

Body coloured bumpers

Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor -inc: headlamp washers

Pwr tailgate

(2) front fog lights

Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory

Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down

Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

