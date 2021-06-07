+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The A4 manages to meet and even beat its competitors when it comes to acceleration and fuel economy. This model also has agile handling which, contributes to it's balanced nature, with the right blend of sport and comfort. The A4's strength is its high-quality cabin and its use of best-in-class materials. This particular model's beautiful Brown on Tan leather makes it exceptionally beautiful.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE PREPARATION
AUDI SIDE ASSIST
CRUISE CONTROL
LEATHER SEATING
LEATHER STEERING WHEEL
TILT STEERING
FRONT POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT
VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT
Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,39| BROWN 2012 AUDI A4 WAGON I All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Electronic stability program (ESP)
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
Servotronic steering
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Electromechanical parking brake
Safety
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Audi side assist
Interior
Heated front seats
Split folding rear seat back
Full centre console
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
4-spoke multifunction leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device
Driver information system w/colour display
3-zone climate control
Rear window defroster
Micrometallic platinum interior trim
Exterior
Body coloured bumpers
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor -inc: headlamp washers
Pwr tailgate
(2) front fog lights
Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3