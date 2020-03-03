Menu
2012 Audi A8

L Premium AWD, Massaging Seats

2012 Audi A8

L Premium AWD, Massaging Seats

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4781637
  • Stock #: 90323226
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - Accident Free

Our incredible 2012 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan is proudly presented in gorgeous Emerald Black Metallic. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that offers 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive achieves near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road and launches our sedan to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Additionally, the tenacious traction keeps you glued to the asphalt with race-inspired suspension no matter what the road conditions. Portraying chiseled confidence with 19-inch alloy wheels and xenon headlights, our A8 L strides onto the scene with a fresh debonair look. 

Slide inside one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience... Take in the view from the sunroof, feel the comfort of power-adjustable heated leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface, Bluetooth, and a premium Bose surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite German masterpiece.

It's not all about the look of affluence, this Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm that surpass airbags, ABS, but add in accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. You've got to see this machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Cooled Rear Seat(s)
  • Seat-Massage
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

