+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just Arrived... Clean CarFax - Accident Free
Our incredible 2012 Audi A8 L quattro Sedan is proudly presented in gorgeous Emerald Black Metallic. Powered by a 4.2 Liter V8 that offers 372hp tethered to an innovative 8 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission with adjustable drive settings. This All Wheel Drive achieves near approximately 8.4L/100km on the open road and launches our sedan to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Additionally, the tenacious traction keeps you glued to the asphalt with race-inspired suspension no matter what the road conditions. Portraying chiseled confidence with 19-inch alloy wheels and xenon headlights, our A8 L strides onto the scene with a fresh debonair look.
Slide inside one of the most upscale and spacious cabins you'll ever experience... Take in the view from the sunroof, feel the comfort of power-adjustable heated leather seats and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. Our touch-pad multi-media interface, Bluetooth, and a premium Bose surround-sound system offer you the convenience of a seamless connection to your digital world as you enjoy this exquisite German masterpiece.
It's not all about the look of affluence, this Audi A8 has been carefully crafted with advanced features to safeguard you from harm that surpass airbags, ABS, but add in accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. You've got to see this machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
