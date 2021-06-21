+ taxes & licensing
647-861-5543
5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7
647-861-5543
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi Q5 Premium Plus
2.0L, 4 cylinder, AWD
BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS,
Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.
Why buy from Rowel's Auto? Hassle-Free, Haggle-Free best price, You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees!
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN, (O.A.C.).
====================================================================
Call us at 647-861-5543 or Email us info@rowelauto.com
====================================================================
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7