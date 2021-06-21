Menu
2012 Audi Q5

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2.0L Premium Plus

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7499967
  • VIN: WA1VFCFP6CA073148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Audi Q5 Premium Plus

2.0L, 4 cylinder, AWD

BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | MEMORY SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS,

Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

Why buy from Rowel's Auto? Hassle-Free, Haggle-Free best price, You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! 

Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN, (O.A.C.).

====================================================================

Call us at 647-861-5543 or Email us info@rowelauto.com

====================================================================

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

